Despite the rain pouring, down the downcast weather failed to stop the fun and all events went ahead.

Re-enactors at Newport's Westgate Hotel as part of the 2023 Big Splash (Image: Newsquest)

Many events were moved inside where possible, The Big Splash Busk was moved into Le Pub on Commercial Street whilst some performances were moved inside The Place and The Riverfront.

Heidi Mehta, whose stalls provided fun for all age groups described the atmosphere as "electric".

Heidi Mehta (right, in red) at one of her stalls at Big Splash 2023 (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Mehta said: "It’s been lovely. The weather has impacted things, but we’ve moved things inside where we can.

"Atmosphere in here is electric, people dressed as bumble bees are walking round, we are making face masks, brackets and crowns, entire families come for hours or 10 minutes. We have stuff for all age groups.

"The whole community comes to one place and the arts also come together."

At the Riverfront a variety of events took place including free circus skills, craft, music and cinema.

A screen was placed outside the cinema and families lined the blanket covered benches that were covered from the rain to watch some family friendly films including The Greatest Showman and Toy Story.

George Harris from Tin Shed Theatre said it was great to see people “rallying together” to enjoy what the arts have to offer.

Ms Harris said: "It’s the only free outdoor arts festival in the whole of Wales. It's a really accessible way for people to watch arts and culture.

George Harris, Bob Pontin and Katie Keeble (Image: Newsquest)

"Despite the rain it’s still happening - people are rallying together.

"It's amazing for Newport to have this. Culture is often confined to places and spaces indoors. By taking art and culture outdoors means more people can see it, it brings people together."

Hulu hopping show (Image: Nicola Gapper, South Wales Argus Camera Club)

Street performers included a Hulu Hooping show, a Giant Balloon show by Dizzy O’Dare took place outside Debenhams and Hello Buoys performed outside The Place.

Re-enactors were spotted at Newport’s Westgate Hotel whilst Connor Allen, childrens laureate Wales read his poem You Are Enough to children at Waterstones.

Bob Pontin, who has been coming to The Big Splash for years, said: "I’ve been coming here since the beginning; I do performances myself.

“I used to do the Maindee Festivals, I come and support here as it’s a community festival, it’s in my heart and I’m young at heart."

Stalls lined Friars Walk including face painting and balloon painting, visitors who were brave enough even got a chance to be taken on a ride by a giant swan.

Entertainment at Newport's Big Splash 2023 (Image: Nicola Gapper, South Wales Argus Camera Club)

The riverfront which was lined with flags and there were a range of fairground rides and stalls selling candy floss, hot dogs, burgers and chips - you could even try your luck and win a cuddly toy to take home with you as a memory of the day.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Kevin Ward, chairman of Newport Live, said: “Even though it is raining there will be sunshine on the streets of Newport today.

Tiny Circus at Big Splash (Image: Tiny Circus at Big Splash)

"Today is about fun and creating a sense of wonder.

"We are taking art where people think it is not for them and showing them it is.

Wales’ only free outdoor arts festival (Image: Newsquest)

"We are showcasing the best of Newport and I’m proud Newport Live is at the forefront of that.”

The Big Splash continues tomorrow.

