Performances, activities and lots of other fun filled the city - and the rain failed to put a damper on things.
Have a look below for a set of great pictures of the event.
The festival continues tomorrow.
All pictures: @MaxParkerPhotography
The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Connie Marshall with Daughter Jamie Marshall, Jamie is 13 years old running her face painting business with help from her parents. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Motion House - Captive. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Truth / Y GWIR. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Rita Williams (age 7) at 'Circus of Positivity'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'Circus of Positivity' with (Left to right) Louise Jones (mother) Quentin Jones (son) Jayne Collins (performer) (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'Circus of Positivity' Chris Collins. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Sam Williams (First ever gig, excluding karaoke). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Bwritten. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Mackenzie Steed (Host) currently developing her one woman show 'Thats My Win' with the Riverfront Theatre. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'The Botanists' with Carys Williams (age 8). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'The Botanists'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Defying Gravity Dance Academy. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Miss Faithee RnB singer from Cardiff. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Amanda Smith of 'Masquerade' with Reda. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'Cardiff and Newport Face Painting' with Violet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Mayor of Newport Cllr Trevor Watkins at The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
The Honest Poet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Oasis One World Choir, Cascapella Choir, Take a Breath Choir. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
'Communities for work plus) Kelly, Darren, Jayne, Matthew. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Company: Momentwm with Ellis Redman on bike. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
Peter cycling at Momentwm. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)
