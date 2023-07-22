THE Big Splash festival returned to Newport today, with a host of fun events held throughout the city centre.

Performances, activities and lots of other fun filled the city - and the rain failed to put a damper on things.

Have a look below for a set of great pictures of the event.

The festival continues tomorrow.

All pictures: @MaxParkerPhotography

South Wales Argus: The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyThe Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Connie Marshall with Daughter Jamie Marshall, Jamie is 13 years old running her face painting business with help from her parents. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyConnie Marshall with Daughter Jamie Marshall, Jamie is 13 years old running her face painting business with help from her parents. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Motion House - Captive. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyMotion House - Captive. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Truth / Y GWIR. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyTruth / Y GWIR. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Rita Williams (age 7) at 'Circus of Positivity'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyRita Williams (age 7) at 'Circus of Positivity'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Circus of Positivity' with (Left to right) Louise Jones (mother) Quentin Jones (son) Jayne Collins (performer)'Circus of Positivity' with (Left to right) Louise Jones (mother) Quentin Jones (son) Jayne Collins (performer) (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Circus of Positivity' Chris Collins. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'Circus of Positivity' Chris Collins. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Sam Williams (First ever gig, excluding karaoke). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographySam Williams (First ever gig, excluding karaoke). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Bwritten. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyBwritten. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Mackenzie Steed (Host) currently developing her one woman show 'Thats My Win' with the Riverfront Theatre. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyMackenzie Steed (Host) currently developing her one woman show 'Thats My Win' with the Riverfront Theatre. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'The Botanists' with Carys Williams (age 8). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'The Botanists' with Carys Williams (age 8). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'The Botanists'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'The Botanists'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Defying Gravity Dance Academy. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyDefying Gravity Dance Academy. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Miss Faithee RnB singer from Cardiff. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyMiss Faithee RnB singer from Cardiff. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Amanda Smith of 'Masquerade' with Reda. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyAmanda Smith of 'Masquerade' with Reda. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Cardiff and Newport Face Painting' with Violet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'Cardiff and Newport Face Painting' with Violet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Mayor of Newport Cllr Trevor Watkins at The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyMayor of Newport Cllr Trevor Watkins at The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: The Honest Poet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyThe Honest Poet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Oasis One World Choir, Cascapella Choir, Take a Breath Choir. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyOasis One World Choir, Cascapella Choir, Take a Breath Choir. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: 'Communities for work plus) Kelly, Darren, Jayne, Matthew. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography'Communities for work plus) Kelly, Darren, Jayne, Matthew. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Company: Momentwm with Ellis Redman on bike. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyCompany: Momentwm with Ellis Redman on bike. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: Peter cycling at Momentwm. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyPeter cycling at Momentwm. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

South Wales Argus: The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotographyThe Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

