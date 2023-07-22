Performances, activities and lots of other fun filled the city - and the rain failed to put a damper on things.

Have a look below for a set of great pictures of the event.

The festival continues tomorrow.

All pictures: @MaxParkerPhotography

The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Connie Marshall with Daughter Jamie Marshall, Jamie is 13 years old running her face painting business with help from her parents. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Motion House - Captive. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Truth / Y GWIR. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Rita Williams (age 7) at 'Circus of Positivity'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'Circus of Positivity' with (Left to right) Louise Jones (mother) Quentin Jones (son) Jayne Collins (performer) (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'Circus of Positivity' Chris Collins. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'Tiny Circus' with Amir and Musa. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Sam Williams (First ever gig, excluding karaoke). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Bwritten. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Mackenzie Steed (Host) currently developing her one woman show 'Thats My Win' with the Riverfront Theatre. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'The Botanists' with Carys Williams (age 8). Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'The Botanists'. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Defying Gravity Dance Academy. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Miss Faithee RnB singer from Cardiff. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Amanda Smith of 'Masquerade' with Reda. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'Cardiff and Newport Face Painting' with Violet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Mayor of Newport Cllr Trevor Watkins at The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

The Honest Poet. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Oasis One World Choir, Cascapella Choir, Take a Breath Choir. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

'Communities for work plus) Kelly, Darren, Jayne, Matthew. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Company: Momentwm with Ellis Redman on bike. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

Peter cycling at Momentwm. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

The Big Splash Festival. Picture: @MaxParkerPhotography (Image: @MaxParkerPhotography)

