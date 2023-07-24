There is a vacancy with Cwmbran Community Council after Cllr Luke Simmonds stood down.

Torfaen Council has published a notice to say that a by-election will be held if ten electors in the ward make a written request to Stephen Vickers, the council's chief executive and proper officer for elections.

The ten requests must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, August 8.

If ten requests are received, a date for the by-election will be announced.

If ten people do not ask for a by-election then Cwmbran Community Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

This means people will be invited to apply to be the new Two Locks community councillor and councillors will choose who takes on the role.

You can email stephen.vickers@torfaen.gov.uk or write to him at Torfaen Council, Civic Centre, Pontypool, NP4 6YB.