CAMERON WATERS, 28, of Schooner Circle, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew on January 14.

He must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMBERLEY WALTERS, 31, of Rochdale Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Wainfelin Road on January 31.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD JONES, 44, of Priory Gardens, Langstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 15.

He must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK WOOD, 49, of Haynes Court, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HALE, 39, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on February 7.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

ROSS MIKAL KITSON, 27, of Station Place, Risca must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on February 5.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTIAN MARK ROACHE, 45, of Brookside, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention at the McDonald’s car park on Lyne Road on December 7, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER KEITH VAUGHAN PITT, 35, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN KRENEK, 54, of Alexandra Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on March 24.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS WILLIAM OWENS, 64, of Pen Y Crug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £105 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 at Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on December 8, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.