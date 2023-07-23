The sun is shining today and what better way to spend your Sunday than enjoying Wales’ biggest outdoor festival.

The event was on yesterday causing a lot of activities to move indoors but despite the pouring rain people came to enjoy the ‘electric’ atmosphere.

Today's programme of events (Image: Newsquest)

There is a range of activities on offer again today including face painting at John Frost Square, Big Splash’s Tiny Circus at The Riverfront and you can also enjoy The Super Hooper Hulu Hopping Street Show at Usk Plaza.

Stalls will once again line Friars Walk including face painting and balloon painting and a variety of music acts will be on stage.

Yesterday George Harris from Tin Shed Theatre said it was great to see people “rallying together” to enjoy what the arts have to offer.

George Harris, Bob Pontin and Katie Keeble (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Harris said: "It’s the only free outdoor arts festival in the whole of Wales. It's a really accessible way for people to watch arts and culture.

"Despite the rain it’s still happening - people are rallying together.

"It's amazing for Newport to have this. Culture is often confined to places and spaces indoors. By taking art and culture outdoors means more people can see it, it brings people together."

The riverfront is lined with flags with a range of fairground rides and stalls selling candy floss, hot dogs, burgers and chips - you could even try your luck and win a cuddly toy to take home with you as a memory of the day.

Entertainment at Newport's Big Splash 2023 (Image: Newsquest)

Yesterday visitors who were brave enough even got a chance to be taken on a ride by a giant swan.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Kevin Ward, chairman of Newport Live, said: "We are taking art where people think it is not for them and showing them it is.

"We are showcasing the best of Newport and I’m proud Newport Live is at the forefront of that.”

