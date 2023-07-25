The Cwmbran Centre will host a number of events throughout the summer holidays.

The centre’s popular beach is back sponsored by travel company TUI and its Cwmbran store who will be providing holiday inspiration to visitors. While Captain T, will also bring the holiday spirit to the beach with appearances on July 29 and 30 and August 5 and 6.

Tony Wilkes, centre manager, said: “There’s lots to do for all ages, but most importantly, all activities are free because we understand just what an expensive time of year it is.

“Whether your children are animal lovers, sporty or creative they’ll have plenty of activities to keep them busy. Just look out for the posters around the centre to find out what’s coming up. We hope to see you soon.”

Saturday, July 29, will be animal day when Bryan Paterson and his qualified team offer wildlife displays with interactive sessions. The team will take a variety of animals including snakes, spiders, scorpions, insects, meerkats, and hand-raised birds of prey. Happy Hooves will also be visiting, bringing their delightful ponies to the centre.

A traditional round stall of funfair games will be set up in the Primark car park on August 5, designated circus day. Shoppers can have a go at winning some free prizes and Angie Mack hula will provide a hoop street show, which will stage three 30-minute performances.

Angie Mack hula show will be at the Cwmbran Centre's summer of fun (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

A fun day will take place on Saturday, August 12. Visitors will be able to enjoy non-stop live entertainment for children, with acts including a grand illusion show, party games and balloon modelling from 12pm-4pm.

Sports lovers will want to head to the centre on Saturday, August 19, when it’s sports day. The day will include an inflatable penalty shoot-out and youngsters can try out their basketball skills. The under-8s Pontypool football team will also at the centre from noon until 4pm to show off their skills and raise funds for the club.

Budding artists can unleash their creativity on Saturday, August 26, when Cwmbran Centre hosts an art day. The free doodle activity will allow the public to join a large collaborative art canvas in Gwent Square.

The final summer holidays events will be held on Saturday, September 2, families are invited to enjoy the end-of-the-summer event, with facepainting, balloon modelling and the opportunity to enjoy the bungee trampoline and see the shopping centre from on high.