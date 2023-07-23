South Wales Police issued yesterday that Anne, 85, is missing from her home in Cowbridge.

Anne is also known locally as Nancy and Nance.

The 85-year-old disappearance promoted a police helicopter to be called this morning and officers were spotted searching around Cowbridge and St Nicholas.

Anne has been reported as missing (Image: South Wales Police)

Anne is described as around five feet tall with short, grey, curly hair and wearing spectacles. She usually wears trousers.

Those who have seen Anne recently or know where she may be are urged to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300243986.