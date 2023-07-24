Yarran Watkins, 29, from Blackwood was part of a trio who were jailed in 2015 for their part in an “extremely extensive attack” which left the victim with cuts, grazes, bruises and swelling.

At the time prosecutor John Probert said the complainant was kicked by all three men to the head and the body and the incident went on for hours.

“The complainant thought he was going to be burned,” Mr Probert added.

“They told him they were going to kill him and that his sister and her friend were tied up in the back of a van.

“The complainant was told he had to slit someone’s throat if he wanted to live.”

In April this year Watkins received a four-month prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court.

The Blackwood man had been recalled for prison for breaking his licence conditions and Gwent Police announced today that he has been arrested.