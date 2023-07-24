It comes as major airlines including Jet2 and Tui have both cancelled flights to the Greek island of Rhode, where the fire is spreading.

The fires come as many holidaymakers headway as schools across the UK break up for the summer holidays.

Many Brits already in the affected areas of Greece have been evacuated with up to 10,000 Brits already on reparation flights heading back to the UK.

Those waiting to return to the UK that have been evacuated have been forced to sleep with hundreds of others in schools, airports and sports centres across the popular Greek island.

If you are booked to travel to Greece or are currently in Greece you will have a number of questions on what your rights are and if travel insurance covers these circumstances.

Does travel insurance cover wildfires?





What travel insurance covers depends on the type of package you have brought.

Although many have cover for protection against natural disasters it is unlikely that travel insurance will cover you if you are unable to go outside during your holiday due to wildfires, according to The Guardian.

Plus, holidaymakers' compensation does depend on if the UK government advises against travelling to the affected area.

As a spokesperson from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shares: "Insurance can cover you if advice from the government changes since you've booked your trip, and it's no longer considered safe to travel to the destination."

Where are the wildfires in Greece?





There are around 82 wildfires currently burning across Greece, the areas affected by fires are the islands of Rhodes, Evia and Corfu.