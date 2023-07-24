Cattermole, 46, died suddenly in April of heart issues.

Following his passing, his devastated bandmates have decided to release These Are The Days in his memory.

The group will release it alongside an emotional music video which features clips of Paul.

The band, now comprised of Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett as Hannah Spearritt left the group after Paul's death, have reunited with their songwriting team for the new single, which will be released this week.

S Club has decided to release 'These Are The Days' in his memory, along with an emotional music video featuring clips of Paul. (Image: James Arnold/PA)

New S Club tribute song to Paul Cattermole is 'a beautiful slice of nostaglia'

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, a source said: "It didn’t look like S Club were ever going to make music again but Paul’s tragic passing has brought them closer than ever. They have bonded in their grief.

"The single has been written by the same team who were behind the majority of their No1s.

"It is a beautiful slice of nostalgia and fans will instantly recognise it as S Club."

“It sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes.

“It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all.

“It celebrates his life and the amazing career S Club have had.”

The announcement comes after news that their 25th-anniversary reunion - which kicks off in October - has been renamed to 'The Good Times Tour'.

It is named after one of the tracks on which Paul had lead vocals.