The new honour was approved by King Charles III and will recognise the efforts of rescue teams, including charities, service personnel and health workers.

The Humanitarian Medal is claimed to honour the "unsung heroes" in emergency situations around the world and in the UK.

The disaster workers recognised could range from rescuers in war zones to natural disaster sites.

The medal could also be used for sustained responses to crises such as the efforts to contain ebola in West Africa.

However, the Cabinet Office has said this medal will be limited to those providing assistance on behalf of the UK Government but will not be restricted to those who are British nationals.

The medal's design features an image of the King on one side with the phrase "for humanitarian service" displayed prominently on the other.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said the new medal would recognise those who "show such courage and serve as inspiration in a range of desperate situations".

He added: "Our work around the world depends on these extraordinary people, and this award honours their outstanding contribution in responding to a major crisis."

This comes after King Charles met with grieving families related to those affected by the devasting earthquakes in Turkey and Syria where he was told that there was an urgent need for more rescuers.