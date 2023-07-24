The Royal household and the Government are understood to have been working closely on this project.

A committee is set to commission such memorials, whose membership will be announced before the anniversary of her death on September 8.

The Cabinet Office has warned that the late Queen’s name will be “closely protected”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

A committee to decide on national memorials for Queen Elizabeth II will be put together before the anniversary of her death (Image: PA)

Who can put themselves forward to create a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II?





Applications from those wishing to mark Queen Elizabeth II's reign with a park, garden or street using her full title will only be granted to those with strong royal connections.

Buildings, pubs or businesses cannot be named after the late monarch without permission and will only be allowed if they are “dignified and appropriate”.

The latest Cabinet Office guidance, published on July 4, says: “Permission to use the title ‘Royal’, or the names and titles of members of the Royal family, including the name of the late Queen, and other protected royal titles is a mark of favour granted by the Sovereign, acting on the advice of his Ministers.

“The protected royal titles are sparingly granted and strict standards are applied.”

It adds that unofficial statues or portraits can be erected subject to the usual planning regulations and approvals and that formal approval is only required if there is a commercial element to the project.

What memorials have been created for Royals previously?





Former members of the royal family have commonly had memorials built in their honour after their death.

For example, there is the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington and the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park.

There are already some projects named after the late Queen, including the Elizabeth Line which travels through central London.