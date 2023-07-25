Brandon Masterson and Paul Munday are alleged to have been responsible for a collision at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Masterson, 26, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Oakdale, Blackwood has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

Munday, 52, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and drink driving.

The two defendants are due to appear before the crown court on August 17.

Masterson and Munday were both granted unconditional bail.