Heather Road Fish Bar located on Heather Road closed last week due to “very high costs.”

Speaking to the Argus Samar Asad, part of the shop's management team, said: “We opened in 2020 and closed last week.

Outside Heather Road Fish Bar (Image: Heather Road Fish Bar)

“The costs are very high, and we cannot afford to pay it all.

“It was doing good before closing and unfortunately now the business is up for sale.

“Hopefully, new buyers will open soon and resume business.”

Inside the chippies kitchen (Image: Heather Road Fish Bar)

The chippy announced the closure on Facebook which was met with an onslaught of sad messages.

In response to the post Facebook user Michael James said: “Gutted for you.”

However, all is not lost as the fish and chip bar will be moving to 38 Clarence Place in Newport.