A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Pentrepoeth Primary School, Bassaleg, in May and have now published a report on their findings.

Pupils at the school ‘thrive and enjoy a wide range of engaging and exciting learning experiences.’ There is strong working relationships and deep mutual respect between pupils and staff creating a ‘particularly supportive ethos that nurtures exceptionally good behaviour.’

Calling the skilled teachers ‘enthusiastic’ Etsyn praised the ‘collaboration between staff within the school and with other schools.’

Head teacher Dean Taylor said: “I would like to thank our outstanding team of teachers and support staff; the parent and carer community and the governing body.

“I’m not surprised that the inspectors and assessors were blown away by our amazing pupils. Their attitudes to learning, their behaviour and the progress they make is outstanding. They demonstrate good manners, respectfulness and kindness every day.

“We will continue to be an ‘aspiring’ school - to seek to improve on previous best to make sure every pupil is given the opportunity to reach their potential before moving on to the next stages of their education.”

Pupils at Pentrepoeth Primary School (Image: Pentrepoeth Primary School)

However, inspectors noted that ‘pupils do not make consistently strong progress in developing their Welsh vocabulary and sentence structures.’

From a young age, most pupils listen attentively and by ‘years 5 and 6, nearly all pupils are confident, articulate speakers and considerate listeners.’

The reading skills of most pupils are ‘developing well.’ ‘Young pupils read familiar words correctly and use an appropriate range of phonic strategies to decipher unfamiliar words.’ Whilst ‘most older pupils read an appropriate variety of texts’ and vary their tone of voice and use punctuation when reading aloud.

In its report, the Welsh Network of Healthy Schools Schemes found Pentrepoeth Primary met all the criteria to achieve its quality mark.

“Wow, what a school. There can be no doubt that Pentrepoeth Primary School is a healthy school and fully deserving of its National Quality Award,” it said.

“During the achievement visit it became very apparent that the concept of the healthy school and the protection and promotion of the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone connected to the school are fully and completely embedded in the life and culture of the school.”

Most pupils gain a ‘strong understanding of the different areas of mathematics and make good progress’ whilst ‘nearly all pupils’ physical skills develop well through a variety of stimulating experiences.’

Inspectors praised the ‘well-being’ at school which was noted as one of the school’s strengths. Pupils are proud to be part of Pentrepoeth Primary School and are “happy and confident in the school environment.”

‘Behaviour in lessons and around the school is exemplary. Pupils are polite and respectful to each other, staff and visitors. They listen attentively to adults and other pupils and follow instructions sensibly and promptly.’

‘Members of the leadership team set high expectations for themselves, their colleagues and pupils.’

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This is an exceptional report. All those involved with the school deserve our congratulations and they should feel very proud that they are providing children with such an excellent learning environment.”

Etsyn recommendations: