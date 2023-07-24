On July 19, 2022, Rhys Mile's Ford Ranger came racing around a bend on the rural Fochriw Road, just south of Rhymney, when the vehicle’s passenger side tyres left the road, kicking up debris that caused Miles to lose control and slam into the oncoming Citreon of Denise and Justine Hughes.

Both Ms Justine Hughes, 30, and Mrs Denise Hughes, 79, died at the scene, but miraculously Justine Hughes' son, who was in the back, survived the incident.

Witnesses at the time described how, when they got to the scene, three-year-old Rowen was screaming and crying, covered in glass, his car seat upside down, hanging from the seat of the car.

At Cardiff Crown Court today, July 24, His Honour Judge Jeremy Jenkins sat in silence as he heard the heart breaking impact statements of all involved, including Miles, who said he wished it had been him who died instead of the two women.

Justine Hughes’ sister Helen spoke in court about how she had broken down at the gates to her work after the trauma of discovering the fate of her sister.

She described Justine as her best friend and go-to person to give her comfort.

Then, Mr Mark Hughes, father of Justine, spoke. He had been described as a strong and stoic man, the head of the family, however he was left broken having lost his best friend Denise in the horrendous incident.

Most heart-wrenching of all was Mr Steven Hughes, son of Denise, who could barely get through his personal statement as emotions took over in court.

He described the day in question as something the family will never forget, which tore a big hole in everyone’s hearts.

In difficult proceedings, Judge Jenkins, who said in his sentencing remarks it may sound as an insult to the family of the deceased, but he had to take into account the evidence before him, which told him Miles’ driving at the time was not inappropriate, but a momentary lapse in concentration that led to the tragic circumstances.

Miles, of clean character and described as gentle, kind and sensitive, had not been going over the speed limit at the time of the crash and had no drugs or alcohol in his system, instead it is believed he hit something that caused the Ranger to tip.

Miles’ statement was also read out in court, where he said he could not comprehend the amount of anguish the family had experienced, and wishing he could provide some explanation why he lost control, fully accepting the incident was caused by his error of judgement.

Miles, of Hospital Road, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 15 months.

He’ll also be placed under a community order for 15 months, do 120 hours unpaid work and was charged £750 in costs.