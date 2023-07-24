It was described by Judge Jeremy Jenkins as the saddest case he had ever heard, when he sentenced Rhys Miles, of Hospital Road, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, for the tragic deaths of Denise and Justine Hughes in a crash on Fochriw Road in July last year.

Several impact statements were read, including from Miles, however it was Justine’s sister Helen whose statement hit home the enormity of the event.

Incredibly, despite losing her sister, who Helen Hughes described as her comfort blanket, she graciously said she could not hate Miles.

Speaking in court in front of Miles, Helen said: “I know he is a young man and did not intend to kill them.

“I have tried to hate him, but like me he has a family and a past. In all our lives we have made stupid decisions. I cannot hate him but wish for him to make the right decisions going forward and remember the two lives lost.”

Miraculously Justine Hughes’ three-year-old son Rowan survived the incident, and was found at the scene screaming and crying, covered in glass, his car seat upside down hanging from the back seat of the car.

Justine Hughes (left) and Denise Hughes died in a collision on Fochriw Road, Caerphilly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (Image: Gwent Police)

Prosecution described the effects of the crash on Rowan, saying he had previously been a happy little boy, but now his sleep was disturbed by nightmares.

Rowan was taken from the scene and observed overnight in hospital where it was said he suffered bruising to his shoulder and chest, and, during the observation, began saying “mammy car crash”, and “mammy car go bang” as he tried to process events.

The crash happened along Fochriw Road, red line (Image: Google Maps)

Justine also had a daughter, and it was once again sister Helen who shook the court when she explained the special relationship her and mother Justine had.

Helen Hughes said: “They used to give each other 10 kisses and Justine pretended to give her heart in the palm of her hand and promise she would pick her up from school.

“When I went to tell Megan what happened, I saw her laughing and playing and remember thinking those would be her last pure moments of joy. We told her mum was now a star in the sky, and I saw the twinkle disappear from her eye as she said but mum promised to pick me up.”

The country lanes of Fochriw Road (Image: Google Maps)

Miles, 23, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death by careless driving.

Today at Cardiff Crown Court he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 15 months.

He’ll also be placed under a community order for 15 months, do 120 hours unpaid work and was charged £750 in costs.