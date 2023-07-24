Due to the anticipated membership growth of the networking group over the coming 12 months, Rodney Parade has agreed to host the weekly meetings in the recently refurbished ‘1877 Lounge’.

Rhiannon Lewis, who is the current BNI Celtic president, and owner of local business Jacob’s Boutique, said: "Due to our expected growth to reach 40 members within the next 12 months, we need a suitable size venue within the Newport area which can give us a professional presence whilst allowing us the flexibility to grow as a group.

"The commercial team at Rodney Parade and Dragons RFC has been very accommodating with our requirements, and we look forward to using their facilities for the foreseeable future.”

Kelly McFlynn, the new business development executive at Dragons RFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome BNI Celtic to Rodney Parade. We are committed to supporting local businesses and we believe that this partnership will be beneficial for both parties.

"Allowing BNI to host its weekly meetings will enable us to showcase the various facilities and function rooms on offer, such as The 1877 Lounge and Bisley Suite to the members and their visitors.”

BNI Celtic, who’s purpose is to bring together businesses from in and around the city, pass opportunities and grow the revenues of those involved, meet at The 1877 Lounge at Rodney Parade every Thursday morning at 9.30am. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/bniceltic/.