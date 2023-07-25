Following a number of complaints from constituents, Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefn David and MPs Wayne David, who represents Caerphilly, and Rhymney's Gerald Jones, met with Stagecoach to discuss the issues.

The Labour politicians were told the lack of available drivers has been caused by a mix of retirement, illness, people changing jobs due to the pandemic and a backlog of licences.

The Caerphilly Observer has reported Stagecoach told the politicians of several problems that were affecting their service.

Stagecoach was said to have assured the politicians “they are doing all they can to recruit more staff to address these driver shortages, including ramping up a recent recruitment campaign”.

Other problems included buses themselves, as there have been difficulties in engineering work and repairs, with delays in parts from further down the supply chain.

Hefin David said: “The decline in services in the past few years has often been blamed on Covid recovery. However, Stagecoach have received a significant amount of Welsh Government funding – called the Emergency Bus Scheme – which effectively saved the bus industry in Wales during, and after, lockdown.

“Stagecoach have promised to keep us updated in terms of progress in addressing the issues they face and assured us that they were working hard to resolve them. We will be making sure that we hold them to account for that."

Labour MP Wayne David said: “The meeting with Stagecoach was constructive.

"As MPs and MSs, we made it very clear that their service over the past few months was ‘totally unacceptable’. Stagecoach explained why there had been so many cancellations over the past few months and how those problems were being addressed.

“We were told that things were improving, including a new service to the Grange Hospital. Regular meetings between Stagecoach and elected representatives are now being planned to make sure that these improvements continue”.

Mr Jones said: “Passengers have tolerated a shoddy service from Stagecoach for far too long.

“Routes in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney are seeing further reductions in service, hot on the heels of last year’s cuts. This cannot continue.

“I’m pleased that the Welsh Government is legislating to improve bus services in Wales. It cannot come soon enough for Stagecoach’s long-suffering passengers.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Stagecoach South Wales is committed to delivering a reliable service for its customers and recently welcomed a meeting with local politicians to discuss service delivery.

"At this meeting, we informed attendees of the internal and external challenges that are facing the industry and the recent actions that have been taken to address them.

“This meeting also allowed us to highlight the need for us to work collaboratively ahead of changes to funding that are due to take effect from July 24.

“Moving forward, we are confident that our customers will see an improved level of service from Stagecoach, and we look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders and working together to maintain and grow the bus network in south Wales."