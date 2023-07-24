Walter Kanhukamwe, 22, of Somerton Road, Newport appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 11 for trial after pleading not guilty to two animal welfare offences.

His American bulldog type dog Crystal had been left without adequate water or shelter during hot weather and had been left in the garden since the morning of July 18 last year.

By the afternoon of the following day Gwent Police were called by concerned members of the public after Crystal appeared to be in a slumped collapsed state.

She was removed from the garden, instantly cooled and provided with water.

Crystal the dog. Picture: RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

Despite these attempts at cooling and a journey in an air-conditioned police car to the vets, she was still measuring at 39.8 degrees on admission to the vets - which is close to fatal.

The court also heard that the RSPCA had visited the home of Kanhukamwe multiple times before this incident due to concerns about two dogs being left for long periods and left in unsuitable conditions.

RSPCA inspectors issued Animal Welfare Warning notices and requested improvements were made in respect to the dogs' environment.

Crystal also had a condition known as cherry eye, which RSPCA inspectors requested was seen by a vet.

During one visit, RSPCA inspector Emma Smith said: “He confirmed to me that Crystal had come to him with a cherry eye and that he was using drops on her which the previous owner had given him.

Crystal the dog left near death on hot day (Image: RSPCA)

"He advised that he had not taken her to see a vet as he believed they would want to remove the lump and he was not prepared to have this surgery done.”

When she spoke to him about the environment the dogs were living in, Kanhukamwe said “the dogs had cardboard available to them for bedding and there were no hazards present".

He said he didn't provide any other form of bedding as the dogs were destructive and would shred it.

Kanhukamwe faced offences under the Animal Welfare Act relating to causing unnecessary suffering to Crystal, by leaving her exposed to high temperatures without providing her with suitable shelter or a sufficient amount of water leading to hyperthermia.

The second offence was that he did not ensure that the needs of two dogs - Crystal and another American bulldog type dog called Peachey - were met to the extent required by good practice.

In mitigation, Kanhukamwe said he did not go out to cause deliberate suffering.

He was found guilty on Tuesday, July 11, and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for the one offence and 16 weeks for the second - these are to run concurrently.

Kanhukamwe was also banned from keeping dogs for three years.

Crystal - who has been in RSPCA care - has since been signed over to the charity to be rehomed. Kanhukamwe was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Following the case, inspector Smith, said: “Kanhukamwe had been given very clear advice about the importance of not leaving the dogs for long periods and the importance of providing suitable shelter, bedding and adequate supplies of water.

“It is heart-breaking to think about what Crystal went through on that hot summer day - it was completely avoidable.

"Luckily she pulled through - but her temperature when she arrived at the vets was close to fatal - so it was very touch and go for a while."