CRIMINAL damage has been caused to a car in Newport, including the windows being smashed.
The reported damage happened on Corporation Road Newport in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.
The car’s front windows were both smashed and shattered glass covered the seats.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage in Corporation Road, Newport in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
