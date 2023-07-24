The car was located near Pill Millennium Centre, in the Pill area of Newport.

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm on Thursday, July 20.

The footage shows the vehicle already substantially on fire. It was reportedly taken just as fire service crews began to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 10.15pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Pill, Newport.

"Crews from Duffryn Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene alongside other emergency service colleagues.

"A stop message was received at approximately 10.49pm."

The fire service confirmed that the vehicle was "derelict".