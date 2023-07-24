VIDEO footage taken by an eyewitness shows a car engulfed in flames after being set on fire in Newport.
The car was located near Pill Millennium Centre, in the Pill area of Newport.
The incident occurred at around 10.15pm on Thursday, July 20.
The footage shows the vehicle already substantially on fire. It was reportedly taken just as fire service crews began to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 10.15pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Pill, Newport.
"Crews from Duffryn Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene alongside other emergency service colleagues.
"A stop message was received at approximately 10.49pm."
The fire service confirmed that the vehicle was "derelict".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here