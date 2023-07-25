It has received the Silver Quality Mark, which was awarded by the Welsh Government and Education Workforce Council.

The award recognised the work the service does to help young people across the borough learn and develop personal and social skills.

Giving out the award, the Education Workforce Council praised the youth service and encouraged it to go for the gold award before the end of the year.

Cllr Carol Andrews, council cabinet member for education, and Richard Edmunds, the council's corporate director for education and corporate services, attended the award presentation event.

They said: "Thank you to the Caerphilly Youth Service for all that you do with our young people, we know you will continue to do so as you aim for the Gold Quality Award.”