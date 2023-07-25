Welsh Ambulance Service released a statement which is in the update at the bottom of the article

At just before 5am this morning, July 25, Gwent Police reported that Cwmbran's Blenheim Road was closed between Marston Path and Amroth Walk due to a collision.

Police retweeted the road had reopened at just before 10am.

Now officers are saying they were called to the scene of a crash at 3.30am.

One man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We had a call at about 3.30am reporting a road traffic collision on Blenheim Road, Cwmbran involving one car.

Update: Ambulance service deploy large crew to crash

The ambulance service say they deployed two operational managers, one paramedic, one ambulance and were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 3:30am to reports of a road traffic collision on Amroth Walk, Cwmbran.

"We sent two duty operational managers, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales and Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer colleagues.

"One person was taken to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”