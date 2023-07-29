As previously reported Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar opening at Friars Walk in Newport this August, bringing a variety of food and drink.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cosmo’s opening in Newport…

When is Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar opening?





The opening date for Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar at Friars Walk in Newport has been revealed as Thursday, August 17, with a VIP opening party to celebrate the new addition to the city centre.

What will the VIP opening party include?





The VIP opening party at Cosmo's Cocktail Bar at Friars Walk in Newport will include Cosmo’s £33 bottomless brunch for two hours with guests able to choose their food and bottomless drink and have “one big party”.

People can now book tables online.

What drink offers will be available?





The venue’s classic cocktails are two-for-one all day every day, with an array of options available.

This deal does not include their signature cocktails or their cocktail trees (which include nine cocktails presented on a tree sculpture).

Pitchers, shots, bombs will also be on the menu, along with mocktails which will be available on a buy one and get the same one for free offer.

What food will be on the menu at Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar?





Sandwiches (with fries or salad) will be served until 5pm with fish fingers, steak, chicken and bacon, plus a vegan option available.

Along with an array of starters and sharers there will be burgers, and “favourites” such as gammon, fish and chips, meatballs (with a vegetarian alternative), carbonara and four cheese ravioli.

There will also be sides, gluten-free options, a kid’s menu, and desserts. Sunday lunches will be available between midday and 4pm (on Sundays in case that wasn't obvious).

What offers will there be?





Students will get per cent off food which is valid for up to four people per student ID.

Bottomless brunches will be included – they are available for two hours at £36 per person. Alternatively, “boozy brunch dates” will be available between midday and 6pm at £22 per person (or £16 for a booze free brunch date).

The Sunday lunches are £12.95 for one course or £16.50 for two (children eat for £6.50).

Guests can enjoy a burger and soft drink for £13 between midday and 4pm Wednesday to Friday or on a Sunday. Alternatively, a sandwich and a drink will be £10 per person during these times.

What are the opening times?





Following the grand opening on August 17, Cosmo's will be open between 4pm and 10pm on Wednesday and Thursdays (with food available until 9pm).

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays it will open from 12.30pm to 11pm (with food available until 9pm).