Myfanwy was a trailblazing poet from Pontypool. Thanks to the leadership of Jenni Crane and Pontypool Community Council, she will now be commemorated in our park and around our town.

Jenni’s enthusiasm about Myfanwy’s work is infectious. She’s created a series of trails around the park, canal and other landmarks, with walks ranging from two to eight miles.

An innovative ‘Myfanwy Trail’ app is available so that people can be guided on their phones, with information points and voices telling the story of Myfanwy and her work. I’d highly recommend downloading the app on the Pontypool Community Council website.

The trail, and the exhibition right next to the park at Torfaen Museum, tell the story of this remarkable Pontypool woman. Most impressive of all, though, is the stunning sculpture in the Italian Gardens created by Chris Wood. It’s well worth a visit, especially when the sun comes out!

What I like most of all was the positivity of the event and the project. It seeks to join together our town’s history, its park, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and our town centre together in such a positive way.

Sometimes in Pontypool we talk our town down too much. Yes there are challenges, but there is so much that is great about Pontypool. But making a positive difference is much more of a task than just being cynical about others trying their best. So good luck to all those who launched the Myfanwy trail so enthusiastically.

* With it being the end of the school term, as leader I wanted to thank all the school staff in Torfaen for their hard work this year. As a parent myself, I’ve seen first-hand how they go above and beyond to help our young people – staying late, coming in at weekends and during holidays to help them revise, as well as their day-to-day work. I hope they all enjoy their summer.

I know the summer holidays can be a costly time for families. That’s why we’re planning a £50 per child cost of living payment for families in Torfaen who qualify for free school meals. There’s other support available too, so if you’re struggling to pay the bills, please get in touch.

* Lastly, a huge thank you to Torfaen Play Service, who have another summer of fun planned. They’re expecting around 1800 children at their Food and Fun camps, and 1,200 more at their superb open access provisions right across Torfaen. A fun summer doesn’t have to cost the earth.