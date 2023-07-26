GARETH BARRY JOHN EDWARDS, 52, of Upper Cwmbran Road, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £340 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on December 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CERYS MYRA CRANE, 24, of Kiln Field Drive, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY ROBIN BARNES, 60, of Ashvale, Tredegar must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on February 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TRUDIE LEE BEDFORD, 37, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Terrace, Ebbw Vale on January 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIANNE REYNOLDS, 38, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYRON WHITE, 34, of Elgar Circle, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALICE MARY PRICE, 30, of Shakespeare Road, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON PRICE, 50 of Risca Road, Cross Keys must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 in Bargoed on January 23.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MARK ADRIAN BOARD, 38, of Claerwen, Gelligear, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Edgehill, Blackwood on April 9.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

IGNAS KAULOKAS, 22, of Greenmeadow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.