A MAN has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after 2kg of cocaine was seized.
Elliott Buchan, 27, was arrested in Newport last week on July 19, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
The defendant did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned to the crown court on August 18.
Buchan, of no fixed abode, Newport was remanded in custody.
