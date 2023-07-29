Broadcaster and Pontypool-born Jenni Crane said: “Today is a dream come true, being here to celebrate the life of a Pontypool poet Myfanwy in what is her 110th anniversary year.

"Bringing her poetry alive is very special, it means that Myfanwy finds a new audience in you and in Myfanwy, you find a poet who loved Pontypool.”

Myfanwy in the rain. Picture: Dennis Tippins

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Jack Hanbury-Tennison and Cllr Gaynor James cut the ribbon on the new information/map board and unveiled the magnificent Myfanwy sculpture.

Ms Crane said “I gave artist Chris Wood photos of Myfanwy and when he first showed me his designs, from the sketch alone, I could see that he had captured the spirit of her!”

Myfanwy now takes her place among Chris’ numerous other carvings dotted around the park.

Jenni Crane opening ceremony. Picture: Dennis Tippins

Chairman of Pontypool Community Council Cllr Matthew Ford said: “Jenni and her sister Joanne brought the project to the community council in September last year and were so energetic and enthusiastic that we decided to come on board and fund it.

"Jenni’s father was the founding member of CROFT and the history of Pontypool is a passion for the whole family.

"We are proud of the work that Jenni and our Pontypool CC staff have put into this amazing project to launch it here today.”

Jenni Crane opens the exhibition at Torfaen Museum. Picture: Dennis Tippins

The Italian Gardens, given by Ruth Hanbury-Tension to the town of Pontypool in 1924 came alive with the award-winning soprano voice of Pontypool’s Emilie Parry-Williams, who serenaded the crowds before setting them off on their audio trail with “The hills are alive".

Torfaen Museum is also hosting an exhibition on the poet.

Ms Crane said: “The exhibition leads you through Myfanwy's decades.

Harpist Emily Harris and School winners. Picture: Dennis Tippins

"We are grateful to Amgueddfa Cymru which has loaned the artwork of Jewish artist Maurice Sochachewsky who fell in love with Myfanwy when he came to Pontypool in 1937 to paint “real life underground”.

The winners of Torfaen Schools poetry competion recited The Hill of Dreams with confidence and pride.

Louby Lou storytellers drew inspiration from Myfanwy's poem The Hill of Dreams and created a bespoke storytelling session conjuring up magical moonbeam potions inside The Grotto, which was opened by Pontypool Park friends.

New Inn and Griffithstown school choirs. Picture: Dennis Tippins

At Pontymoile Basin, Jack Hanbury Tenison paid a visit to see the new MHPT artwork - the first of its kind on the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal.

Emilie Parry-Williams said: “It was such a special moment to see all the planning for the MHPT come to fruition.

"Singing for the opening and closing of the trail was an experience I will treasure forever.

Torfaen Male Voice Choir. Picture: Dennis Tippins

"I am so grateful to be able to sing fur such a wonderful project in my home town!”

Torfaen County Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “Jenni’s enthusiasm about Myfanwy’s work is infectious and the trail is a great way of bringing together our wonderful park, canal and town while celebrating a remarkable Pontypool woman, poet and pioneer.

"The sculpture by Chris Wood at the Italian Gardens is stunning and well worth a visit alone.

Harpist Emily Harris. Picture: Dennis Tippins

"What I like most of all though is the enthusiasm of people promoting our wonderful town in a way that brings its history, park, canal and town together in a positive way.

"We need to do this more and ignore naysayers who talk our town down!”

There will be plenty more events and Jenni will be leading Myfanwy walks very soon, but until then you can download the two, five and eight mile Myfanwy Trail app from the Pontypool Community Council website.

Emilie Parry-Williams. Picture: Dennis Tippins

Myfanwy Haycock: The exhibition is running until December 11.

Listen to Jenni Crane’s BBC Radio Wales documentary The Hill of Dreams out on August 7.