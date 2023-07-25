Do you take your steak rare, medium rare, or well done? Do you pair it with peppercorn sauce, red wine sauce or none at all? Are you sure?

New research, conducted by Campbells, asked 1000 participants how they ordered their steaks in a restaurant as well as their preferred steak based on a range of images.

Fifty-eight per cent of participants who order medium-rare or rare when in public then chose differently when choosing from the steak pictures, according to the study.

Head Chef, Stevie Cheape from Campbells Meat, shares that there's so much to know about steak which is why people often get it wrong. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

In response to the research, Head Chef Stevie Cheape and the team at Campbells Meat have created an extensive guide to steak.

Campbells' Meat guide features guidance on the different cuts, how to cook each steak and each sauce as well as their favourite steak sides.

You can read the full steak guide via the Campbells Meat website.

Steak cooking terms, descriptions and timings explained

Rare? Well done? Or are you not sure? Here are all the terms you need to know when ordering your steak and the all-important descriptions of what they really represent.

Blue : Not cooked in the middle, seared on the outside

: Not cooked in the middle, seared on the outside Rare : Very pink in the middle

: Very pink in the middle Medium/Rare : Cooked but still quite pink in the middle

: Cooked but still quite pink in the middle Medium : Cooked throughout and only slightly pink in the middle

: Cooked throughout and only slightly pink in the middle Medium/Well Done : Cooked throughout, only the slightest hint of pink

: Cooked throughout, only the slightest hint of pink Well Done: Cooked throughout, not pink at all

What all the Steak cooking terms mean from Blue to Medium/ Well Done. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How long do I cook a steak from blue to well done?





If you're looking to cook your steak at home and want to make it just right, here are the cooking times that you need to know.

Blue : 1 to 1.5 minutes on each side

: 1 to 1.5 minutes on each side Rare : 2.5 minutes on each side

: 2.5 minutes on each side Medium/Rare : 3 to 4 minutes on each side

: 3 to 4 minutes on each side Medium : 4 minutes on each side

: 4 minutes on each side Medium/Well Done : 5 minutes on each side

: 5 minutes on each side Well Done: 6 minutes on each side

Head Chef Stevie said: “People may not be aware of everything there is to know about steak (there’s a lot to know), which is why they’re ordering it wrong.

"But there’s no need to get steak wrong, with our guide to steak we’re helping educate people on everything they need to know about steak.

"Whether you want to know the best steak cuts, how to order your steak or even cook it yourself from home, and our recommendations for accompaniments - it’s all covered here.

“I recommend having a look at an image of the different stages of cooking a steak, from blue to well done. Once you’ve done that you’ll know exactly how to order your steak to your liking next time you’re out for a meal, or if you’re cooking it yourself at home.

“My favourite steak cut is ribeye because there is so much flavour, there is a good amount of fat, which isn’t always for everyone but ribeye has the right amount.

"So next time you’re buying a premium steak cut, try this for a delicious meal.”