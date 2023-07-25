The 28-year-old man will appear in court as part of an investigation into the fatal crash which happened on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff on Saturday, March 4.

Joel Samuel Lia, of Rumney, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 26 charged with driving without a licence or insurance in Porthcawl on the day of the crash.

South Wales Police have stressed that the offences are not connected to the fatal collision which happened at 2.03am on Saturday, March 4 which resulted in the deaths of the driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith.

However, the offences were identified by officers investigating the fatal collision and involves the same vehicle.