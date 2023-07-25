PART of a canal towpath in Cwmbran will be closed for around one week while work to repair a leak near an aqueduct is carried out.
The leak was found after reports of low water levels in the stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal between Two Locks Road and Ty Coch Lane, near the Dowlais Brook aqueduct, on Friday, July 21.
Repair work will commence on Monday, July 31, during which the towpath will be temporarily closed.
A Torfaen Council statement said: "Two puddle clay dams will be constructed either side of the aqueduct to relieve the water pressure on the leaking bank. This work is expected to last no more than five working days, but it is hoped that towpath will be reopened sooner.
"Once the dams are in place, engineers will be able to assess the extent of the leak and plan a method of sealing it to minimise disruption to users of the canal and wildlife."
