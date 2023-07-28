The Valley Greyhounds stadium in Ystrad Mynach has been granted planning permission to extend its facilities and significantly increase racing.

But anti-greyhound racing group Cut the Chase Coalition has said it is concerned this will put animals ar tisk.

The organisation has said Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) statistics from 2022 show 244 dogs died or were put to sleep as a result of racing, and 4,354 injuries were suffered across Great Britain.

The group say there is a "high risk that hundreds of greyhounds racing at Valley Stadium will be injured or killed each year".

Ystrad Mynach greyhound track (Image: UGC)

"Unusually, the decision by Caerphilly County Borough Council to approve the application was made by officers rather than planning experts," they said.

To ensure there are enough greyhounds to race, there will be an auction at the track on August 22, which CTC say will see dogs sold as commodities.

Working together as the Cut the Chase Coalition - Dogs Trust, the RSPCA, Blue Cross, Hope Rescue and Greyhound Rescue Wales have worked with the greyhound racing industry for many years to try to improve conditions for the dogs involved.

"While this has led to some improvements, there are still significant welfare issues for racing greyhounds which cannot be resolved," CTC said.

The Cut the Chase Coalition believes greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved as running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many, and in some cases the injuries are so severe that it is necessary to euthanise the dog.

There are also concerns over what happens to dogs away from the track.

A spokesperson for the Cut the Chase Coalition, said: "We’re devastated at this decision to grant planning permission when all the evidence shows greyhound racing is dangerous for the dogs involved.

"Greyhound racing is an interconnected industry and the decision to allow this development to go ahead will have far-reaching negative consequences for greyhounds across the British Isles.

"Greyhounds can experience welfare issues at every stage of their lives, and with more dogs involved in the industry this will inevitably impact more dogs.

"This is likely to include many more greyhounds facing injuries or even death through racing. Once again, greyhounds have been let down in the name of entertainment.”

Jane Dodds, leader of Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “This is going to lead to more dogs suffering, more dogs being injured and more dogs needing rescue spaces.

"All for the sake of sport and betting. This is not the country I want Wales to be.”

Valley Greyhounds did not respond to request for comment.