The royal couple came to Gwent for a number of reasons including a visit to Caerphilly Castle to promote tourism in Wales, a visit to the St David's Foundation in Newport which would become St David's Hospice Care, meeting members of Pill YMCA and taking a muddy visit to Newport Angling Association in Bettws.

Here's a selection of pictures from each visit.

Diana being handed carnations by well-wishers outside St David's Foundation on St John's Road in 1984.

It's all smiles for Prince Charles during the royal visit to Newport in 1984.

Prince Charles arrives at County Hall to be greeted by Gwent county council chief executive Michael Perry.

It's all smiles for Princess Diana during a visit to Newport in 1984.

Charles and Diana leaving Caerphilly Castle in 1983. Charles seems fascinated with the castle's portcullis.

Charles arrives at Pill YMCA in 1984.

Prince Charles required his boots to tackle the mud on a visit to Newport in November 1984.

Prince Charles at Morgan and Woodstock pools, Bettws, in 1984, with members of Newport Angling Association. He's seen with Mr Albert Friswell, president.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana arrive in Caerphilly to launch the festival of castles in 1983.

Cllr Harry Andrews greets Prince Charles at Caerphilly Castle in March 1983.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in 1983 trying to cut a cake of Caerphilly Castle. The future king looks as if he is struggling. He's watched by Lord Parry, chairman of the Wales Tourist Board.

Princess Diana in 1984 during a visit to Newport with flowers given to her by waiting crowds.

Diana, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Newport in 1984 sporting a new hairdo and petite hat topped with feathers.

King Charles during a visit to Newport's St David's Foundation in 1984 in his role as the Prince of Wales.

Pupils from St Cenydd Comprehensive School meet the Princess of Wales during a visit to Caerphilly in 1983.