Newport Market is very different to the one many of us remember from our childhood – following a huge redevelopment by Loft Co the historic building reopened its doors in March 2022.

Along with an array of new traders this brought on a range of food stalls options – check out what foodies are saying in the Google reviews*.

We'll start by listing all the venues which have the highest possible reviews of five stars. All of these have made the grade:

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company – based on more than 55 reviews;

– based on more than 55 reviews; Anna Cake Couture – based on at least nine reviews;

– based on at least nine reviews; The Cheesecake Guy – based on at least four reviews;

– based on at least four reviews; WhoCult Coffee and Donuts – based on at least two reviews;

– based on at least two reviews; Jamieson’s Juice Factory – based on at least two reviews;

– based on at least two reviews; Masala Craft – based on one review. You can read our review of Masala Craft here.

And now we'll take a look at some of the other venues in the market which might not have quite made the top grade, but still have a lot to shout about.

Flour & Ash

3.6 based on at least five Google reviews.

Flour & Ash offers wood-fired sourdough pizzas. Although the business has a number of positive five-star reviews on Google, its overall rating has been dragged down by two negative reviews.

Reviews stated the pizza was "cooked to perfection", and another rated the business as the “best food stall in Newport Market by a mile”.

On the other hand, one one-star review claimed their pizza was “dry” and that they “left most of it”, despite paying £12.

Meat and Greek

3.7 based on at least 25 Google reviews.

Meat and Greek offers “authentic Greek Cypriot souvlaki” (souvlaki translates to “little skewers”) – the overall score applies to both venues (as there’s one in Barry) so we focused on Newport reviews…

A positive review said the food was was “tasty and filling” and praised the “friendly and helpful” staff – adding that they would return.

But one visitor said they were “pretty underwhelmed” by their chicken souvlaki, claiming the meat was “dry and tasteless” - but added that their salad, hummus, and tzatziki was “fresh and very tasty”.

Burger Boyz

4.5 based on more than 60 Google reviews.

Burger Boyz – not to be confused with Burger Boys in Crumlin – offers smashed patties, wings, and loaded fries.

One foodie highly recommended the venue, describing it at the “best burger place in Newport” with “banging” food and staff that are “always friendly and up for a laugh”. One reviewer left a three-star review, saying their food was “a little greasy”.

Other guests have written (in separate reviews) that they were “blown away” by the “absolutely incredible” food which is, according to some, “out of this world”.

Bab Haus Mex

4.8 based on at least 25 Google reviews.

Bab Haus Mex offers Mexican street food and - we focused on the reviews for the Newport (as opposed to Barry and Bedwas) venue.

One five-star review states the food was “so good” including “unbelievable” shredded beef.

Another visitor wrote: “Portion size, flavour, and authenticity all on point… Their corn chips and queso sauce for the nachos were incredible too, best tex-mex nachos I've had outside of the US.”

But anthoer reviewer claimed they were a bit taken aback when they asked for no hot sauce and salsa to be told "If you can’t handle very spicy food then maybe our restaurant isn’t for you”.

SUPA Thai Vegan

4.8 based on more than 20 Google reviews.

SUPA Thai Vegan is a 100 per cent vegan stall offering Thai comfort dishes – all bar one of the Google reviews for the stall are positive.

Reviewers called the dishes “divine”, with another writing:

“All are very delicious and fresh, with good portion sizes and great prices”

The single negative review claimed there was “no fresh veg” in their dish which they claimed was “super oily” - but, in a reply, the owner contested that fresh veg is included in all their dishes and that the oil is from curry paste which they cook down until it releases “the oil from herbs and spices”.

Ostuni

4.8 based on more than five Google reviews.

Ostuni offers cakes inspired by Italian roots and – at the time of publication – has nothing but positive Google reviews.

Staff have been described as “extremely helpful” and “creative” with one reviewer praising the establishment for giving the “loveliest service”.

Meanwhile the food earned praise for being “absolutely delicious” and “outstanding” and “incredible”.

Carribean takeaway Granchies does not currently have a Google rating, but you can read our review here, or find our review of The Italian Job here.

*Reviews are accurate at the time of publications. Food venues in Newport Market with no Google reviews at the time of writing have not been included in this article.