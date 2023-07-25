A lorry and car collided on the A472, between Crumin and Pontypool at just before midday.

A large emergency response took place with police, fire and the ambulance service all involved.

There was a particularly large response from the fie service with three different crews called to the scene.

Two people were cut from a vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A472, Hafodyrynys at around 11.55am on Tuesday 25 July.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved a car and a lorry."

The fire service were called at approximately the same time.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 11:55am we received reports of a road traffic collision on the A472 near Hafodyrynys.

"Crews from Risca, Ebbw Vale and New Inn Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"The collision involved a personal motor vehicle and a large goods vehicle.

"Two persons were extricated by the fire service using hydraulic cutting equipment.

"A stop message was received at approximately 1.04pm."

The crash happened on the A472 between Crumlin and Pontypool (Image: Google Maps)

Crash area red box (Image: Google Maps)

Where did the crash take place?





The A72 is a windy A road which runs between Crumlin and Pontypool. There are stretches that lengthen allowing for some speed to be picked up, but that is interlinked with bends which have little visibility. Within the beautiful setting of Blauneu Gwent, the road is walled with trees on either side.

Two ambulances sent to scene

The ambulance service say two people were rushed to University Hospital of Wales.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 12:00pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A472, Hafodyrynys.

“We sent one duty operational manager, two Cymru high acuity response unit paramedics and two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales and Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer colleagues.

“Two people were taken to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”