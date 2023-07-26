Keiron Card, 25, of Church Street, Rhymney, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was to be sentenced on a charge of dangerous driving.

It related to an incident which occurred on April 31, 2021, on Hill Street, Rhymney.

The court heard Tracey and Steven Richards were watching television in their living room when they heard a loud bang.

The couple went outside to see two cars had crashed into their house.

One was a Seat Leon which the defendant had been driving.

The couple said they saw the defendant crawl out of the passenger side door as the driver’s side was stuck.

The pair of drivers, Card and the driver of the other car who has already been sentenced, had been racing each other.

The damage to the house was estimated to be worth £4,100, but police said it was still safe to live in.

Another man was initially arrested for the dangerous driving offence, after claiming to have been the one driving the Seat.

However, he later said he was not actually driving and nor was he the passenger in the car. He claimed DNA tests would show that Card was in the car.

In the meantime, Card was arrested on May 14, 2021, on an unrelated matter - and was pepper-sprayed after he resisted arrest.

Swabs taken from the airbag of the Seat confirmed Card’s DNA was present and he was rearrested.

The Seat Leon had been leased from EuropeCar and was damaged to the value of around £13,000.

Card answered ‘no comment’ when interviewed, but later pleaded guilty.

A victim impact statement was read out on behalf of Mr and Mrs Richards.

They said the incident had left them “extremely anxious”.

“We’re living in constant fear it will happen again,” they said. “We’re just grateful no-one was walking beside our property at the time.”

The defendant has 27 previous convictions for 38 offences – including a conviction for dangerous driving back in July of 2017.

Recorder Benjamin Blakemore – the judge in this case – said Card’s driving had been “clearly reckless and downright dangerous”.

He said the defendant had been driving at at least 50mph on the “narrow residential street”.

Mr and Mrs Richards, Mr Blakemore said, had been “caused anxiety, clearly”.

“They shouldn’t have to feel that,” he said.

“You frightened them.”

Mr Blakemore said that Card had “an appalling criminal record from a young age”.

“You’re 25 years old and the father of a toddler, it’s time you grew up,” he said.

“You were absent for a very difficult pregnancy and the start of your daughter’s life.

“You should be ashamed. You have only yourself to blame.”

Card was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was also to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Blakemore also took time to criticise the Crown Prosecution Service for the length of time it took to bring the case before the court.