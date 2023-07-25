A CRASH between a car and a lorry closed the westbound carriageway of the M4 earlier this afternoon.
The crash occurred between junctions 23A at Magor and 24 at the Coldra on the M4 at around 3.25pm.
One car and one lorry were involved.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers have attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
"No injuries were reported."
The entire westbound carriageway was closed for a time to allow for recovery, but has since reopened.
