British Transport Police are investigating the incident that reportedly took place at 10.45pm on board a Swansea-bound train from Cardiff Central on Saturday, May 6.

The incident took place in the carriage, where one man was assaulted with a glass bottle.

Officers believe that the two men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

The British Transport police are urging the public who recognise the two men or have any information to contact them by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 811 of May 6.