So it proved in Chepstow recently, when the secretary of state for Wales and local MP David Davies dropped in for a slice of the action.

Leaving the issues of Westminster far behind, Mr Davies was instead concerned with dough, delivering and things being oven-ready on his visit to Domino's on Bulwark Road, Chepstow for a behind-the-scenes tour.

He discovered how pizza is crafted and even had the opportunity to practice his spin and make his own.

Mr Davies was pressed by the Argus for his views on the viability of pineapple as a pizza topping.

David Davies visits Domino's in Chepstow (Image: David Davies)

Courting controversy, he stated that he was "not adverse to pineapple on a Hawaiian pizza".

"I personally prefer hot and spicy. The more jalapeños the better," he said.

Mr Davies also took time to meet franchise partner Shayban Al-Ibrahim and in-store team members, including Elliott Wilsmore, who shared their experiences of working at Domino’s.

“It was fantastic to hear from Elliott how he values working for a business that is not only fast-paced but also fast-growing,” said Mr Davies.

“He joined Domino’s in 2013 as a delivery driver and made his way through the ranks, being promoted from shift manager, to store manager, to area manager, before leading brand standards and becoming the franchise’s operations manager in January this year.

“I also had a great chat with the team about some of the piping hot issues facing the industry, such as the proposed Deposit Return Scheme, and the contribution Domino’s is making to the local area.

“My thanks to Shay and his team for such a warm welcome and for letting me have a go at making a pizza, which is harder than it looks!”

As well as delivering pizza, Domino’s say they are passionate about "Delivering a Better Future".

Within Chepstow, the local store provides free pizza to a number of charity events.

Franchise partner Mr Al-Ibrahim said: "We loved the opportunity to share the fantastic work the team at the Chepstow store do, in not only making and delivering our delicious, handcrafted pizzas, but also our work with the local community

“We appreciate the Welsh secretary taking the time to visit and we hope he got a craving for Domino’s Pizza!”