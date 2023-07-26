Cwmbran Celtic FC play at the Avondale Motor Park Arena, off Henllys Way, next door to Cwmbran Stadium.

The men's first team are in the JD Cymru South league and the women's first team are in the SWWGL Womens Combined League.

They have submitted a planning application for four 18-metre tall floodlights to be fitted in concrete bases, along with new electric cabling to be installed underground.

The application is currently being considered by Torfaen County Borough Council.