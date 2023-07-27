JOHN LEHANE, 27, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL DEREK BROOKES, 60, The Manor, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £1,070 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

REBECCA DIBBLE, 34, of Caernarvon Crescent, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LLOYD ANTHONY HANCOX, 46, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £578 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEWIS HOPE, 29, of Coed Y Gwellod, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RAMONA LITTERA 58, of Brookside, Bettws, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on August 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN MARK HOPKINS, 38 of Malthouse Lane, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN DAVID NEWEY, 37, of Waunddu, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEANNE NEWMAN, 50, of Elizabeth Row, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £227 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road, Abersychan on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA JANE SUMMERILL, 45, of Buzzard Way, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HOLLIE REBECCA WINSTON, 28, of Coed Y Brain Court, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.