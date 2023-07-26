The message being sent to mobile phones claims the recipient is eligible for a new £750 Cost of Living Payment.

It tells the recipient to “take action” and follow a link in order to receive the payment.

The website will ask for personal information about yourself which can then be used by scammers to act against you in the future.

The DWP will never ask for personal information via text or email (Image: DWP)

The text message reads: “GOV: The £750.00 (GBP) Living Payment is ready, take action by accepting the payment via legalaid.income-division.com".

The DWP confirmed the message was a scam, adding that cost of living payments are sent automatically and eligible recipients do not need to take any action to claim them.

They added that the DWP will never ask for personal information via text or email, and said anyone who received this scam text should forward it for free to 7726.

A DWP spokesman told the Mirror: “All Cost of Living payments are sent out automatically and directly to those eligible, and customers do not need to apply or contact the Government at any stage.

“If you have had a message asking you to apply, accept or contact someone about the payment, this might be a scam.”

Who can claim DWP cost of living payments

There are several benefits that could make claimants eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, including Universal Credit and tax credits – through which 5.4 million households across the UK are expected to qualify, and Pension Credit, through which 1.4 million pensioner households are expected to be paid. 1.3 million will be eligible through legacy DWP benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance and Income Support, reaching a total of 8.1 million households.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments, as they are made automatically. Those eligible for cost of living payments through tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments are made.

Dates for DWP cost of living payments

The exact payment dates are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: