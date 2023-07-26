Gwent Police announced today that Khalis Reynolds, 21, has been arrested, charged, and remanded for multiple thefts in the Newport area.

The force has previously appealed for information to find the 21-year-old.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We previously appealed for information to find Khalis Reynolds, he has been arrested, charged, and remanded for multiple thefts in the Newport area.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”