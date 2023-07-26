The lights will be in place at the bottom of the Hendredenny Estate while work to upgrade gas pipes on the estate continues.

The work, which began in October last year, is expected to be completed in November, barring any engineering issues.

Wales and West Utilities is behind the project, which is costing £870,000.

The company has agreed with Caerphilly County Borough Council to put traffic management in place during the school holidays, between Monday July 31 and Sunday September 3.

The lights will be in place on the junction between Hendredenny Drive and St Cenydd Road.

Wales and West Utilities' Andrew Coleman is in charge of the work. He said: "While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the Caerphilly area."

He continued: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”