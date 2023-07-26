THE body of a woman has been found after a police helicopter was called to find an elderly woman.
Ann Jones, 85, was reported missing on Saturday, July 22, and today police officers have located the body of a woman.
Formal identification has not taken place however Ms Jones' family has been informed of this development.
South Wales Police issued a post on Saturday that Ms Jones was missing from her home in Cowbridge.
The 85-year-old disappearance promoted a police helicopter to be called on Sunday morning, 23 July and officers were spotted searching around Cowbridge and St Nicholas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here