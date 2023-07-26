Ann Jones, 85, was reported missing on Saturday, July 22, and today police officers have located the body of a woman.

Formal identification has not taken place however Ms Jones' family has been informed of this development.

South Wales Police issued a post on Saturday that Ms Jones was missing from her home in Cowbridge.

The 85-year-old disappearance promoted a police helicopter to be called on Sunday morning, 23 July and officers were spotted searching around Cowbridge and St Nicholas.