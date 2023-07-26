A MAJOR road in Blackwood was closed last night with the public being told to "avoid the area".
The Chartist Bridge, Northern Cross Valley Link Road, was closed for around an hour due to concern for the welfare of someone on the bridge.
Officers received a call just before 7pm and attended the scene.
The road re-opened at around 7.45pm when the person came down safely.
At the time of the incident diversions were put in place causing congestion and the public was told to avoid the area.
