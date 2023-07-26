Vittorio's, in Stow Hill in the city, has been run by the same family for about 30 years.

The incident happened at around 3am on Monday, July 24.

Pictures captured by CCTV cameras show a small group of men throwing objects against the windows of the restaurant to gain entry.

It appears that a fire extinguisher was used to smash the glass.

Vittorio's broken window (Image: Vittorio's)

Owner Owen Emmanuel said: "All they stole was around six bottles of spirits and bottles of wine."

Unfortuntely, Mr Emmanuel is no stranger to such incidents. In fact, he said this latest break-in was the restaurant's third in 12 months.

Back in February, on Valentine's Day, around £100 worth of alcohol was stolen from within Vittorio's in a similar incident.

Mr Emmanuel says he believes the same men are responsible in this case.

"Personally I am very angry about it, it’s our third break-in in the last 12 months," he said.

A CCTV image from Vittorio's (Image: Vittorio's)

"Times are tough for everyone but targeting family businesses causing so much damage."

Gwent Police has confirmed that two men have since been arrested and charged with burglary following the incident.

The men, aged 23 and 36, are both from Newport.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a burglary in Stow Hill, Newport on Monday, July 24.

"An unknown person entered a commercial premises between 3am and 3.10am and reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol.

A CCTV image from Vittorio's (Image: Vittorio's)

"Officers later arrested two men, aged 23 and 36, from Newport, on suspicion of burglary.

"Both were later charged with this offence and remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates Court."