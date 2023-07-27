Tina Cashell was admitted to the Grange with severe breathing difficulties in the summer of last year.

After urgent investigations, she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and her heart stopped on more than one occasion, leaving her critically unwell.

Thankfully, following life-saving treatment and time on the ICU, Mrs Cashell was able to return home.

She had spent six weeks as an inpatient.

A year on, Mrs Cashell and her husband Richard have had time to reflect on their experience.

She said: “It was an incredibly worrying time for me and my family.

"They saved my life in the Intensive Care Unit. I’d just like to thank the staff again for everything they’ve done for me.

“My whole experience at the Grange was fantastic and the staff were superb, every single one of them.

"The food was excellent and all the staff were lovely to me, from cleaners to consultants, I couldn’t fault them.”

Mr Cashell was also impressed with the expert care his wife received.

He said: “I was taking in cakes and biscuits with my daughter, just as our way of saying thank you.

"We know they are all under tremendous pressure.”

He also explained how the compassionate care the couple received was above and beyond what was expected, with the ward staff even putting together a tea party for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary.

Tina is now recovering well at home and is "feeling so much better".