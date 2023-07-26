The bank closed its Blackwood branch, in High Street, yesterday, July 25 as part of a UK-wide cost-cutting exercise blamed on changing customer habits.

The firm has already closed branches in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Pontypool this year, and Blackwood will be the latest casualty on a list of 114 earmarked for closure around the UK in 2023.

Branches in Cwmbran and Newport are set to remain open.

Accounts held at the Blackwood branch will move to the HSBC in Cardiff Road, Caerphilly – that’s a distance of nearly nine miles or, on public transport, a journey which would take an estimated 53 minutes.

Customers will be able to access their accounts and other services from any HSBC branch, the firm said.

The bank’s own research found the closure would impact 156 personal customers and 114 business customers who have used the Blackwood branch regularly in the past year.

Customers will be able to access their accounts and other services from any HSBC branch, the firm said.

The bank’s own research found the closure would impact 156 personal customers and 114 business customers who have used the Blackwood branch regularly in the past year.

The bank also has an agreement with the Post Office to allow HSBC personal customers to use basic services such as paying in cash or cheques, withdrawing money, or checking their balances.

The nearest Post Office to the Blackwood HSBC branch is at Unit 7, Market Place in the town.